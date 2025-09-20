Get a free storage upgrade and $300 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Foldable phones are convenient, fun, and unique, but they can also be quite pricey. If you’re looking to get one, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is definitely among your best options, and it starts at a whopping $1,999.99. I am definitely not paying full price for one of these, and you shouldn’t either. Here’s a good deal you might want to take advantage of if you’ve been eyeing this phone. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and get a free 512GB storage upgrade for $1,699.99 ($420 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s official website. You won’t find the same discount on Amazon, and it seems no other retailers are matching it. You can pick between all four available colors: Jetblack, Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Mint.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512GB) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512GB) Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Samsung Save $420.00

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is no joke. In fact, we would argue it is the best foldable phone available. The only one that may compete with it is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and that one doesn’t launch until October 9, 2025. Google’s foldable also starts at $1,799 for the 256GB model. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is currently going for $1,699.99, and you get a free upgrade to the 512GB model.

Is this the sale that will finally make you press the buy button? If so, you’re in for a treat. The Samsung Galaxy Fold pushes the limits of performance with a potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 12GB of RAM. It’s up there with the best Android phones around, in terms of raw power.

Of course, the internal display is the star of the show, so Sammy made no compromises here. It sports a huge 8.0-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a sharp 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Watching videos will be a spectacle. Of course, the larger display also makes it easier to browse the web, view apps in a larger format, and more. We know you won’t always want to unfold the phone, so it’s also nice that it comes with a 6.5-inch external display. This will be great for checking out notifications or doing quick tasks.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Of course, you’re still paying a pretty penny, so you expect the design to be up to standards. This one gets an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an IP48 rating. The latter may not seem impressive, but it is pretty standard for foldable phones. The first foldable with a full IP68 rating is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and again, that one isn’t even out yet.

Foldable phones are impressive feats of engineering, but the design can be limiting, which means there are some downsides to keep in mind. The main one is that batteries tend to be smaller, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t the exception. It has a 4,400mAh battery, which is considered small even on regular phones. And sadly, charging is also on the slower side, at 25W wired and 15W wirelessly.

All things considered, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is an amazing phone that pretty much turns into a smaller tablet. Considering the $1,699.99 discounted price and the free upgrade to 512GB, the full savings amount to $420. It might be your best chance to get a good deal on one of the most expensive phones on the market!

Follow