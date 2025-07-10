Samsung reveals why the Galaxy Z Fold 7 didn't get a bigger battery

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has reportedly revealed why the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a bigger battery while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has the same capacity.

The company said that most Flip users wanted a bigger battery, while the Fold 7 had other priorities.

This comes as rivals to the Galaxy Z Fold series offer much bigger batteries and other impressive features.

Samsung has just launched its new foldable phones, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 brings a welcome battery upgrade. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn’t offer a battery bump, and Samsung has reportedly offered a reason for this decision.

SamMobile asked Samsung why the Galaxy Z Flip 7 received a battery capacity increase (from 4,000mAh to 4,300mAh) while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 stuck with the same 4,400mAh battery seen on 2021’s Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy maker told the outlet that “most” Galaxy Z Flip users wanted a bigger battery, while the Z Fold 7 had bigger priorities, like improved cameras, a wider cover screen, and a slim and light design.

If anything, I’m guessing Samsung’s main reason for skipping a capacity upgrade is that it wanted a slim and light form factor. After all, the Z Fold 7 is among the thinnest book-style foldables on the market, and it’s also the lightest one. This design is something I praised in my hands-on article, after years of Fold models that lagged behind the competition in this regard.

It also stands to reason that Samsung wasn’t ready to embrace silicon-carbon batteries just yet, which enable much higher capacities in rival foldables. The HONOR Magic V5 has a 5,820mAh battery, while the vivo X Fold 5 has a 6,000mAh battery. Both of these phones also have competitive camera hardware and relatively wide cover screens. In saying so, Samsung’s own charging cycle figures suggest that its phones could offer better long-term battery health.

In any event, I’d argue that a bigger battery is more important for the Fold line than it is for the Flip series. The Flip phones have a small cover screen that sips energy, while the Fold devices have a smartphone-sized cover display and a tablet-sized folding screen. At least Samsung didn’t pull a Galaxy S25 Edge and reduce the battery capacity in the name of a thin form factor.

