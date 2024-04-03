The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could approach the Galaxy S24 Ultra territory in this area

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaker Ice Universe has shared some early information about the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The phone is expected to weigh 239g, the same as the OnePlus Open, and coming close to the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 232g weight.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be 5.6mm thick and 12.1mm thick in its unfolded and folded states, respectively.

The internal screen is said to be 7.6-inches diagonally, with a 7:6 ratio, while the external display is said to be 6.3-inches diagonally, with a 22:9 ratio.

Samsung’s foldables have been very popular, and for good reason, too. The company has been the torchbearer of innovation for foldable smartphones, but everyone would agree that the recent foldables have fallen behind competitors such as the OnePlus Open. Samsung could catch up to the Open this year with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, at least as far as the weight and in-hand feel of the device are concerned.

Leaker Ice Universe has shared a bunch of information about the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Starting off, the leaker suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could weigh 239g, the same weight as the OnePlus Open.

For context, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 weighs 253g, which is noticeably heavier than the 239g weight of the OnePlus Open. These 14g matter, affecting how long you can comfortably hold the device. A lower weight also makes the foldable more accessible to a broader set of people, as not everyone may be as comfortable handling a brick for hours in a day.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 (239g) could thus be closer to the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s weight (232g) than it is to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (253g).

Further, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be 5.6mm thick and 12.1mm thick in its unfolded and folded states, respectively. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is 6.1mm and 13.4mm thick in its unfolded and folded states, while the OnePlus Open is 5.8mm and 11.7mm thick, respectively.

The leak further suggests that the resolution of both the displays has improved, but no figures have been shared. The internal screen is said to be 7.6-inches diagonally, with a 7:6 ratio, while the external display is said to be 6.3-inches diagonally, with a 22:9 ratio.

Further, the leaker shared an image of an alleged Galaxy Z Fold 6 prototype. However, we recognize this image from a video that tech journalist Ray Wong shared last year. We’re embedding the video from Ray Wong, and Ice Universe suggests that the 22:9 prototype best resembles the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

pic.twitter.com/0uhmiPoS9D Believe it or not, Samsung explored other aspect ratios for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 like these prototypes in 19.5:9, 21:9, 22:9, and 23:9 #SamsungUnpacked — Ray Wong (@raywongy) July 27, 2023

Ice Universe further mentions that a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra exists but that they don’t have any information to share on it yet.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July this year. We hope to learn more about the phone as we inch closer to launch.

