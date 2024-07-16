The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra saga takes yet another turn

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

TL;DR A reliable website has uncovered evidence suggesting Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Slim is still in development.

The outlet spotted the first test firmware for the device on Samsung’s own servers, pointing to ongoing development.

This latest news comes after seemingly contradictory reports about the foldable’s fate.

Will Samsung release the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra/Slim model or cancel it? We’ve seen several conflicting reports in the last few months, and it looks like this saga is continuing this week.

Reliable outlet GalaxyClub has spotted evidence that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Slim model is still in development. More specifically, the Dutch website spotted the first test firmware for the model (SM-F958N) on Samsung’s own servers. It also noted that the firmware had country codes KOO, KTC, SKC and LUC, which seem to correspond to the Korean market only.

This development strongly suggests that Samsung is still working on the new foldable phone. However, the outlet adds that the arrival of test firmware at this stage suggests we’re still a long way off an official launch. In fact, GalaxyClub suggests we could be in for a late 2024 or early 2025 release.

This latest twist comes after two major reports this month. Korean outlet The Elec claimed in early July that the device’s production schedule was finalized. However, German website WinFuture asserted last week that the launch was temporarily delayed and that the device was initially canceled. The Korean website added that Samsung was only planning to produce 400,000 to 500,000 units, pointing to a limited launch. So there’s no guarantee the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Slim will be available in the US or Europe.

In any event, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant is tipped to offer an 8-inch folding screen and a 6.5-inch smartphone screen. This would make both screens larger than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 displays. The foldable is also said to be thinner than the standard model but will lack S Pen support.

