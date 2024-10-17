The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition finally has an official launch date

TL;DR Samsung has announced an October 21 launch date for a new Galaxy product.

An accompanying teaser video shows that this will be a Fold-style device.

This is expected to be the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

We were expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition to launch sometime this month, and the Korean brand has indeed announced a launch date for what seems to be the new foldable phone.

Samsung announced on its Korean website that “a new Galaxy with yet another innovation” will be announced on October 21. The company also posted a teaser video on YouTube, showing a Fold-style device in an envelope. Check out the clip below and the screenshot at the top of the page.

The company didn’t give us any more details, but it’s clear that we should expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition to be revealed on the day. The device is expected to be thinner than the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6, with leaks pointing to a 10.6mm thickness when folded. The teaser clip hints at this change by having someone slide an envelope containing a foldable under a door.

There’s been no shortage of other leaks, either. The phone is expected to offer a 6.5-inch outer display and an 8-inch folding screen, with both panels being a little larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 screens. We’ve also heard murmurings of a less prominent display crease, a 200MP main camera, and S Pen support.

Hoping to get your hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition? Unfortunately, it’s believed that the foldable phone will be restricted to Korea and China.

