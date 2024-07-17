You might have to import the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra when it eventually comes out

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Slim will reportedly launch in October in China and Korea.

There’s no word if the foldable phone will come to other countries too.

Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim or Ultra actually see the light of day? The story seems to change by the week, but a trusted source has now chimed in with apparent launch information about the foldable phone.

Max Jambor and AllRound-PC report that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Slim (codenamed Q6a) will launch in October 2024 in Korea and China. There’s no word on a wider release, but Korean outlet The Elec previously reported that Samsung only planned to produce 400,000 to 500,000 units. This suggests that the device won’t have a wide launch, so you might have to import the foldable if you really want it.

Jambor and the website also reported that the device will be called the Samsung W25 in China, which would be in line with a previous leak. That would also line up with the company’s existing Fold naming strategy in the market, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 getting a fresh coat of paint and the Samsung W24 moniker last year.

This latest report comes just a day after reliable outlet GalaxyClub spotted test firmware for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Slim on Samsung’s servers. That development suggests Samsung is still working on the device.

Nevertheless, this foldable phone is said to be thinner than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, although this will apparently come at the expense of S Pen support. Samsung’s slimmer device will also reportedly pack larger cover and folding screens, in line with rivals like the HONOR Magic V3 and vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments