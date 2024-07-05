The Galaxy Z Fold 6 slim model could be bigger (in a good way)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A slimmer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could launch as soon as Q4 2024.

The new device will apparently offer an 8-inch folding screen and a 6.5-inch smartphone display.

That would put the device on par with several rival foldables as far as screen size is concerned.

We’ve heard rumors about a second, slimmer Galaxy Z Fold 6 model for a while now. It doesn’t look like this device will launch next week at Samsung Unpacked, but it turns out the foldable phone could still launch before the end of the year.

The Elec reports that the production schedule for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 slim model has been finalized. The outlet says the device could launch as soon as Q4 2024 (October to December), and that 400,000 to 500,000 units will be shipped by the end of the year. It’s believed that the device will only be available in a few countries, with China mooted as one of these markets.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim: Larger screens, finally? The Korean website also reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 slim model will feature a larger cover screen and folding display. More specifically, we could be looking at a 6.5-inch smartphone display and an 8-inch folding screen. By contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to pack a 6.2 or 6.3-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch folding screen.

For what it’s worth, the HONOR Magic V2 brings a 7.92-inch folding screen and a 6.43-inch smartphone panel. Meanwhile, the vivo X Fold 3 Pro offers an 8.03-inch internal display and a 6.53-inch outer screen. So the slimmer Galaxy Z Fold 6 would offer similarly large screens.

Oddly enough, The Elec asserted that Samsung had previously developed a Z Fold device with an 8-inch folding screen a few years ago. This foldable apparently had a poor grip due to the foldable’s thickness and never saw the light of day. We’re guessing that the company could be pressing ahead with the larger screen now due to the thinner design.

The website reiterated that the new device lacks S Pen support but that it’ll be thinner than the standard Z Fold 6. It also noted that some unnamed components will have “higher specifications” than the standard Z Fold 6.

In any event, previous reports suggest that this slimmer Z Fold 6 won’t be as thin as some rival foldable phones. So those who want a thinner and lighter Fold should also keep an eye on upcoming devices like the HONOR Magic V3 and Xiaomi Mix Fold 4.

