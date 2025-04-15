Hot foldable deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

While the hype isn’t as intense as before, foldable smartphones are still very unique devices that provide a very special experience. These smartphone/tablet hybrids quite literally bend to your needs, and they are usually competent high-end devices. They are also usually way too expensive, so it’s good to keep an eye out for sales. Don’t worry; we can do the work for you. Today, we came across some good discounts on the two most popular foldable phones: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,499.99 ($400 off) Buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1,499.99 ($300 off)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offer is available directly from Samsung’s website. The $400 discount is applied when you scroll down to the Samsung Trade-in section and select No. You can pick any available color. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold sale comes from Amazon and is only for the Obsidian color version.

Which foldable phone should you get? These phones seem very similar, so we know it can be hard to pick between them. Let’s help you choose the right one!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung Save $400.00

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold technically cost the same after today’s discounts, but the difference here is that Samsung’s foldable retail price is higher at $1,899.99. This means it’s $400 off, while Google’s phone is only $300 off.

What’s different, though? Well, we think many of you will prefer the Samsung design language, which is very popular. The sleek aesthetic and aluminum frame look and feel amazing. And while this is rare for foldable phones, it gets a pretty nice IP48 rating. This is another area where Samsung wins, as the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has an IPX8 rating.

You won’t have to worry much about performance, regardless of which phone you get. That said, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM seem to be much more respected by experts and users.

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

Furthermore, Samsung offers an outstanding 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a sharp 2,160 x 1,856 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. If you are doing a quick task, or prefer saving energy, you can also use the external 6.3-inch display.

One area where these foldable smartphones kind of suffer is the camera department. Both devices can shoot decent images, but they are far behind their non-foldable counterparts. For some reason, they can suffer a bit in battery life, too. Still, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 lasts for about a full working day. The charging speeds are a bit underwhelming, too, at 25W wired and 15W wireless. That said, it’s actually faster than Google’s foldable, which can juice up at 21W wired and pretty sad 7.5W wireless charging speeds.

Both have a great seven-year update promise, though. Samsung and Google lead the industry in this regard.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Fold goes Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's most impressive foldable to date, offering a 6.3-inch exterior display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. When you're ready for more, unfold to access the 8-inch interior display. Solid cameras, a decent battery, and top-notch software support round out this monster of a device. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

We already talked about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 benefits, but what about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold? It’s a stunning foldable phone, as well.

This device follows the same design language as the Pixel 9 series. This time, the folding mechanism opens to a flat and thin profile. The aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 build are pretty solid, and the IPX8 is good enough to keep the device safe from liquids. There’s no dust protection here, but dust is usually not as big an issue.

The Google Tensor G4 is also very powerful, though it still may run hotter. Regardless, it can handle any task with ease. Multitaskers will also favor this phone over Samsung’s, as it gets 16GB of RAM instead of 12GB.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This one also has a larger 8.0-inch LTPO OLED screen, and it has a higher resolution of 2,152 x 2,076. The display keeps the same 120Hz refresh rate. The external display is 6.3 inches, which is the same as Samsung’s.

It also has a full-day battery life, and just like Samsung’s phone, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn’t get the same excellent cameras as the regular Pixel 9 devices. It also gets a seven-year update promise, and Pixel devices often get updates before any other phone out there, so there’s that benefit. Which phone are you picking? Regardless, make sure to get it soon. We’re not sure when these offers will end. If you’re not convinced by these, here’s our list of the best foldable smartphones.