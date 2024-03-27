Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 won't improve on charging this year

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 have been spotted in regulatory listings alongside Samsung’s 25W wired charger.

This indicates that the upcoming foldables from Samsung may not make any meaningful charging upgrades this year again.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z foldables may not be the most cutting-edge foldables you can buy these days, but they are certainly the most popular ones around. Other Android OEMs have competed well against Samsung, packing in better specifications on their flip and fold foldables. If you were hoping for Samsung to turn the tables this year, you might be in for some wait, as it seems the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will stick with 25W charging once again.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have been spotted by MySmartPrice undergoing their 3C certification. These regulatory listings show us that the Fold 6 with model number SM-F9560 and Flip 6 with model number SM-F7410 will support Samsung’s EP-TA800 charger.

While the TA800 charger is very reliable and has been used by Samsung for many years, it is restricted to just 25W charging. This regulatory listing is a solid clue that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will stagnate at 25W wired charging for yet another year. While this listing does not mention this, we don’t expect Samsung to include the charger in the box this year, either.

25W charging on top-tier flagship-grade foldables in 2024 is just embarrassing. Samsung, Apple, and Google have been very stubborn against upgrading their phones with faster charging. In contrast, Chinese OEMs and others (like ASUS) have moved forward with 65W+ fast charging on their flagships. We’ve seen phones touch 150W wired charging; even budget phones come equipped with 100W charging (with the charger included in the box, no less).

The fastest charging phone from Samsung is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has 45W charging, and even that phone charges as slow as molasses compared to other prominent flagships it competes with. The new vivo X Fold 3 is a book-style foldable released in 2024, and it comes with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging while being thinner than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 (and possibly the Z Fold 6, too).

Most phones outside of Apple, Google, and Samsung I have used usually get you a full charge between 20-30 minutes, while phones from these three companies can take anywhere from 60-90 minutes, depending on the phone. The difference is stark and frustrating, and there’s no denying that these three companies are holding the industry back at this point, much to the disadvantage of consumers.

We hope Samsung looks around and adopts faster charging tech from its competitors. While we don’t have much hope left for the Fold 6 and Flip 6 to get better charging, we hope the Galaxy S25 series packs in some meaningful upgrade on this end.

