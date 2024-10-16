Save a whopping $650 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a great foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is, to many, considered the best. It’s at least the most popular, but it’s also pricey, with a starting cost of $1899.99. Great deals come from time to time, though, and today we came across one of the Galaxy Z Fold 6‘s best offers we’ve seen. You can own this device for just $1,369.99. Not only that, but it would be the upgraded storage version with 512GB of storage. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage for only $1,369.99 ($650 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s website. The maximum discount only applies to the Crafted Black, Navy, and Pink color versions. You would only save $350 if you buy any of the other colors. Additionally, the final price is the same if you pick the 256GB or 512GB, so you’re pretty much getting a free upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB) Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung Save $650.00

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a high-end smartphone through and through. Not only that, but it was only released last July, which is what makes this deal so special. We don’t often see such heavy discounts on handsets that are only a few months old.

We had a lot to love about this phone during our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review. For starters, performance is fantastic, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM. Obviously, the star of the show is the internal display, which is a gorgeous 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a sharp 2,160 x 1,856 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. When you don’t feel like using a huge screen, the external display feels more like a regular phone’s, measuring 6.3 inches.

We weren’t huge fans of the cameras, but they do fairly well. Battery life usually lasts about a full working day if you use the larger internal display more often. If you care for longevity, the phone also gets Samsung’s seven-year update promise. Not to mention, it gets an IP48 rating, which may not seem like much, but it’s pretty good for a foldable device. Not bad, right?

Make sure to act quickly, as these deals don’t usually last long, and we have no clue when this one will end.

Extra deal: You can still get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $849.99

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Flip gets refreshed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 introduces several exciting updates over previous Flip phones. It is equipped with a larger battery, improved cooling, and a next-gen chipset. 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage mean you do not need to compromise on performance. The 3.4-inch front display offers info at a glance, while the 6.7-inch 22:9 main AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. See price at Samsung Save $250.00

By the way, just yesterday, we reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $849.99. This deal is still standing, and it’s a great alternative if you prefer a smaller phone that can fit in any pocket.

This is still a great high-end phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12 GB of RAM. We actually liked its cameras during our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review. It also has a gorgeous design, a large 3.4-inch external screen, and a 6.7-inch main display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Other pros include a seven-year update promise, a less noticeable crease, and an IP48 rating.

