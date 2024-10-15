Today's hottest smartphone deals come from Samsung and OnePlus

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 offer is available directly from Samsung’s website. Max savings only apply to the White, Mint, and Peach color versions. If you want another color, you will only save $150. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 deal is available from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

See price at Samsung Save $250.00

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a great foldable smartphone with a flip design. This form factor makes it a great option for those who want something small and pocketable. And the Galaxy Z Flip 6 just so happens to be among the best in this category. At $849.99, this is looking like a very nice deal, considering the retail price stands at $1,099.99. It’s also a new high-end smartphone, launched in July of this year. Samsung made no compromises here. It has a gorgeous design, featuring an aluminum frame and glass exteriors. There’s a 3.4-inch external display for convenient access to your apps and notifications. Unfolding the device will reveal a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. We loved that the crease is much less noticeable this time around, and you still get an IP48 rating.

The performance is also top-notch. You get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. It’s very fast, and I’ve never seen it slow down. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we also praised the cameras, which are pretty solid, especially for a foldable. And as every Samsung flagship should, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a 7-year update commitment, so you can keep the phone for years!

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

See price at Amazon Save $150.00

If you’re more of a fan of traditional candybar smartphones, the OnePlus 12 is a great alternative, especially at only $649.99. It’s a fantastic gaming phone and a great performer overall. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. There are versions with more RAM — up to 24GB! Regardless, this discounted model is the base version.

The OnePlus 12 is built beautifully, with a unique design, aluminum frame, and glass back and front. The display is also quite gorgeous, measuring 6.82 inches. It has a sharp 3,168 x 1,440 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, not to mention the impressive 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

The 5,400mAh battery is pretty large, but that isn’t what makes it stand out. What’s more impressive is that fast charging, which can reach 100W, or 80W in the US. And get this: wireless charging can reach 50W! That’s faster than most smartphones can charge wired. Are you thinking of taking advantage of any of these deals? Go get them soon, as we’re not sure how long they will last. In case these don’t convince you, we also have a list of the best budget smartphones. If you’re willing to pay more for an upgrade, here’s a list of the best smartphones overall.

