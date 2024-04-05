Boo! Samsung could be sticking with some Z Fold 3 specs for the Fold 6

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could feature a 4,400mAh battery, according to a leaker.

The leaker also corroborated a previous report about 25W charging speeds.

This would be the same battery and charging specs as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series has offered the same battery and charging specs since 2021’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. Unfortunately, it sounds like you shouldn’t expect any upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Leaker Ice Universe claimed on X that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will indeed be equipped with the same battery and wired charging speed as its predecessors. That means a 4,400mAh battery and 25W wired charging speeds.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about 25W charging for the Z Fold 6, though. A regulatory listing for the foldable emerged last week, indeed pointing to 25W speeds once again.

A Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 25W charging and a 4,400mAh battery would nevertheless be disappointing as rival devices have upped the ante in the last couple of years. Foldable phones in the US like the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel Fold both offer ~4,800mAh batteries, while the OnePlus device offers much faster wired charging speeds (67W). Meanwhile, devices like the HONOR Magic V2 and HUAWEI Mate X5 both offer ~5,000mAh batteries and 66W wired charging speeds.

This would also be disappointing as we thought the Galaxy Z Fold 5 delivered mediocre battery life anyway. So Samsung would need to lean on the chipset and software yet again in order to deliver any meaningful endurance gains.

On the plus side, recent Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks suggest that the upcoming foldable phone could bring a slightly wider cover screen, lighter weight, and a titanium design. But don’t be surprised if this phone is a largely iterative upgrade, again.

