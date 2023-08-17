Your brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is getting an update!

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 software update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the foldable phone. We’ll detail the current software version for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and let you know if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung’s update release schedule usually varies slightly per variant and carrier.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched with Android 13 and One UI 5.1.1 . Samsung will offer four major Android OS updates and five years of security patches for the phone.

August 17, 2023: The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now getting its first software update in the US. It included the August 2023 security patch that fixes 74 vulnerabilities. According to SamMobile , the carrier-locked version of the phone is getting the update with firmware version number F946USQS1AWH3. It is available on T-Mobile and Metro PCS networks. International models of the phone have already received this update. It should also reach unlocked models in the US very soon.

To check if the update is available for your device, head to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and Install.

