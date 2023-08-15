One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch rolling out to even more Galaxy devices

Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1 update is designed with the company’s foldables and tablets in mind, which is why it debuted on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 . But now Samsung is opening up the update — and One UI 5 Watch — to more Galaxy devices.

Samsung has announced that One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch are rolling out globally to older foldables, tablets, and smartwatches.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 will be the first of the older devices to get the update. They will be followed by the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 2, and Z Flip. As for tablets, the Galaxy Tab line from the Tab S8 down to the Tab S6 Lite, as well as the Tab A8, Tab A7 Lite, Tab Active 3, and Tab Active 4 Pro will also get the update. And the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic will get One UI 5 Watch.

Unfortunately, these devices won’t get all of the perks that come with Samsung’s latest update. They’ll only receive a few select features. These One UI 5.1.1 features include:

Personalized panel management:

Users can choose to show or hide their panel when in Flex Mode and can now see the media play bar within the Flex Mode panel when watching videos. Easier multitasking: Browsing the internet is now a smoother experience for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Tab S8 when simultaneously watching content. Users also get a more intuitive Multi Window practice, in addition to a drag-and-drop action. And Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Tab S8 users will have new additions to the taskbar that allows for switching access with up to four recent apps.

While One UI 5 Watch will provide the following features:

Sleep capabilities:

Older Galaxy smartwatches will now have Sleep Score Factors, Sleep Consistency readings, Sleep Animal symbol analyses, Sleep Coaching access, and Sleep Mode’s invisible LED infrared sensor. Fitness tools: Galaxy Watch owners can now utilize the personalized Heart Rate Zone, Irregular Heart Rhythm notification, Track Run, and custom workout features. Watch5 Pro wearers have access to the GPX File Database to explore new workout routes.

Galaxy Watch owners can now utilize the personalized Heart Rate Zone, Irregular Heart Rhythm notification, Track Run, and custom workout features. Watch5 Pro wearers have access to the GPX File Database to explore new workout routes. Watch faces: Watch 5 and Watch 4 users will get access to more watch faces.

Some of the notable features that won’t be making their way to these older devices are Quick Share contact sharing and security, skin temperature measurements, and a few camera and gallery features. Samsung says these updates will begin rolling out tomorrow.