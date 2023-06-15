This could be the biggest change on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Z Fold 4 (unfolded)

TL;DR Specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have leaked from a trusted source.

According to this leak, the biggest change on the Fold 5 will be the jump up to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Other specifications are expected to resemble what we have seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The most significant spec change on the Fold 5 looks to be the jump up to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Yogesh Brar on Twitter

While the spec leak does not mention any design changes, previous leaks have suggested that we could also see a waterdrop hinge that would make the folding crease less noticeable and a bump up to an IP58 rating for dust and water resistance. There could also be a jump up to UFS 4.0.

However, beyond these, very little seems to be changing on Samsung’s flagship foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 appears to be on track to come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is expected to be a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED display. We expect to see 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

The spec leak suggests a 4,400mAh battery on board, with 25W fast charging support. The phone will launch with Android 13 with One UI on top. The version is not mentioned, but it could be One UI 5.1 rather than One UI 6.

For the cameras, the Fold 5 could have a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto camera on the rear. The cover display could house a 10MP selfie camera, and the inner folding display could house a 4MP under-display camera. There’s a possibility that some of these cameras may incorporate newer sensors.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

If all of these specifications seem familiar to you, that’s because they are the same as seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and even the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Other than the processor change and the software bump-ups, there aren’t enough spec changes year-over-year. There have been some design wins, like smaller bezels, a smaller hinge, and more robust materials, but the foldable continues to be very familiar to what we have seen from Samsung, without risking anything.

It remains to be seen just how different the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is compared to the Fold 3 and 4. We’ll learn more as we get closer to launch.

Comments