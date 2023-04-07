Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera specs leak: What should you expect?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has dished out apparent Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera specs.

It looks like Samsung might offer similar camera systems as last year.

The company might bring new camera sensors though.

Samsung Galaxy foldables don’t exactly set a new bar for smartphone photography, as the company’s Ultra phones tend to lead the charge. Unfortunately, the latest leak suggests this won’t change with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has posted camera specs for the upcoming Galaxy foldables on Twitter, and it doesn’t look like much has changed at first glance.

Twitter/Yogesh Brar

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will purportedly offer similar camera specs as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, featuring a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, and 10MP telephoto camera. There’s no word on the latter sensor’s focal length, but we’re guessing this will be a 3x camera like last year’s Fold rather than a 5x or 10x shooter.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to offer a dual 12MP rear camera system, consisting of a 12MP main shooter and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Don’t expect a telephoto camera here, then.

The one consolation is that the phones will apparently be getting new image sensors. But it’s unclear if this applies to all cameras or specific shooters only. Nevertheless, we hope these are larger sensors as that would improve low-light image quality in particular.

Otherwise, Brar claims that the phones will also receive an improved hinge design, large outer displays (presumably thinner bezels for the Z Fold 5), and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.

Comments