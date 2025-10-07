Now Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 users in the US are getting stable Android 16 update

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16-based One UI 8 update is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the US.

The new software is rolling out for carrier-locked versions with firmware F946USQU6FYI8 and F731USQU6FYI8, respectively.

One UI 8 brings a new 90:10 split-screen ratio, a refined DeX experience, and other features.

Samsung’s Android 16-based One UI 8 update rollout is in full swing. Many of its older flagships have begun receiving the update, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Now, the update is expanding to the Fold 5 and Flip 5 in the US, finally giving users a taste of stable One UI 8 and all the goodies that Android 16 brings along.

One UI 8 beta arrived for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 early last month. This beta graduated into the stable release late last month, and as is usually the case with Samsung, the update first rolled out in South Korea. The stable update is now rolling out to carrier-locked versions of the Fold 5 and Flip 5 in the US, with software versions F946USQU6FYI8 and F731USQU6FYI8, respectively, as spotted by Sammobile.

One UI 8 introduces a new 90:10 split-screen ratio, which would feel right at home on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, enhancing multitasking capabilities. Users can also check out the new DeX, which utilizes the standard Android Desktop Mode version of the software instead of Samsung’s proprietary desktop mirroring app. There are other features, such as Audio Eraser and Portrait Studio, that are useful in certain instances.

