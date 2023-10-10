Massive $450 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We haven’t seen the device on sale for less than $1,500 before today since its launch earlier in the summer, so this is quite the offer. The higher-capacity 512GB variant of the Samsung phone is also subject to a discount, dropping from $1,920 to $1,619.99.

You’ll need a Prime membership to grab these offers, but you can try the service for free if you’re not already subscribed.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is upgraded with its new Flex hinge, which allows the device to fold completely flat — a significant improvement over previous models. It features two OLED screens: a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch internal display, both supporting dynamic 120Hz refresh rates. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and comes with 12GB of RAM. Naturally, it also supports Samsung’s S Pen stylus. It almost goes without saying that we love this device, so a huge markdown on it is a deal you won’t want to miss.

Hit the button below to check out the offer for yourself. The sale ends on Wednesday night, so you won’t have long to take advantage.

