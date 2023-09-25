Samsung's latest foldables are off to a good start

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Shipments of the latest Galaxy foldables were reportedly up by as much as 10% over their predecessors.

It looks like the new foldables could face a sales challenge due to the economy, though.

Samsung could still cross 10 million Galaxy foldables shipped in a year for the first time.

Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices last month, and it looks like the foldables are tentatively off to a good start.

The Elec reports that shipments of the new Galaxy foldables are between 8% and 10% higher than the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 4 shipments during the same period a year ago. Furthermore, the news outlet claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 accounted for 60 to 65% of shipment volume while the Z Fold 5 accounted for 30 to 35%.

It looks like there might be a challenge on the horizon, though. The Elec reports that Samsung was expected to order parts for 12 to 13 million Z5 foldables by the end of the year, but that this figure could now drop by a million units due to the global recession potentially affecting foldable sales.

Nevertheless, the outlet suggests over 10 million Galaxy foldable phones could be shipped in a year for the first time if Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 shipments for 2023 are 10% higher than their predecessors.

The news outlet also claimed that Samsung will produce parts for the Galaxy S24 series from mid-October. It added that the release date could be a month earlier than expected as a response to the iPhone 15 series launch.

