Want a cheaper Flip phone? Samsung could be working on an FE model with these changes

TL;DR Display analyst Ross Young suggests that Samsung could launch a Galaxy FE clamshell phone in 2025.

The FE model could use the same display as the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 but swap out the camera and processor.

Samsung’s pioneered the foldable smartphone industry and rightfully established an early lead. However, since the technology continues to be nascent and bleeding-edge, foldable smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 continue to be quite expensive. Samsung has long been rumored to launch a cheaper version of its foldables, and now we could get one in the form of the Galaxy Z Flip FE in 2025.

According to a leak from display analyst Ross Young, Samsung is working on a clamshell-style foldable for 2025, corroborating previous leaks. What is likely to make this product more exciting than a presumed Galaxy Z Flip 7 is that it could be an FE clamshell, which we presume would be called the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Samsung has long used the “FE” branding (short for Fan Edition) to denote a more practical and cheaper version of its overkill flagships. The lower price tag is achieved by swapping out build materials and making calculated decisions on features like cameras.

Young mentions similar points, stating that the display on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will likely be the same as the Flip 7, but the processor and cameras could be different.

The exact specifics of the compromises on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are unknown. Previous leaks have mentioned a “simultaneous release” for the Galaxy Z Flip FE (alongside the other Samsung foldables in the second half of 2025) and that it could be equipped with an Exynos 2400 processor.

Young also mentions that Samsung is working on a Galaxy Z Fold 7 SE (Special Edition), which will look like the Galaxy Z Fold SE (referred to as the Fold 6 SE in the post). If you were hoping the regular Galaxy Z Fold 7 would take some design cues from the Galaxy Z Fold SE, you’d likely be disappointed, as the analyst has signaled that this isn’t happening.

Because the Galaxy Z Fold SE was recently released, we’d have to wait quite a while for the next-generation Special Edition foldable. However, its existence should be pretty exciting news for Samsung fans.

It’s also interesting to see how Samsung will expand its foldable lineup with SE and possible FE models. The Special Edition pushes the price envelope upwards, while the Fan Edition will likely move the price down. The net result should be that customers have more choices when spending money on a foldable.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 SE? Let us know in the comments below!

