Good news for US buyers: Galaxy Z Flip FE tipped for global launch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests the Galaxy Z Flip FE will launch globally, not just in select regions.

X user PandaFlash claims the device will debut alongside the Fold 7 and Flip 7 next month and will be widely available.

The phone is expected to reuse the Flip 6’s design and include the Exynos 2400 chipset.

While most of the attention has been on the direct successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, we just got a clue as to how widely Samsung’s cheaper Fan Edition foldable might launch. Addressing one of the biggest questions hanging over the device, a tipster has suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be globally available.

A post on X from PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro) states, “So 100% it’s confirmed” that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will launch alongside the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 next month. They go on to advise that the device will have global availability, contradicting any lingering suggestions that it may only come to select regions.

PandaFlash doesn’t cite a source, and Samsung hasn’t officially announced the Flip FE, so all of this remains in the rumor mill. However, the phone has appeared in regulatory filings and has had multiple leaks, suggesting it will reuse the design and display from the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

In a reply to one response on the X post, the tipster also said the Z Flip FE would feature the Exynos 2400 chip. There had been speculation that the Fan Edition foldable would sport the Exynos 2500, but more recent leaks have aligned with today’s tip.

