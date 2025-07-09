Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE get a major cover screen widget upgrade

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE now let you add virtually any Android widget to the cover display.

The new foldable phones allow you to add up to four widgets on one screen.

Samsung will bring this feature to older Galaxy Z Flip models via the One UI 8 update.

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE, offering two clamshell foldable phones in its portfolio for the first time. These phones offer large cover screens, and the software has been upgraded to take advantage of this.

We can confirm that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE no longer use the full-screen panels seen on the cover screen of previous Galaxy Z Flip models. Instead, you can add widgets from the foldable display’s home screen to the cover display. Check out our screenshots below.

You can add up to four 1×1 widgets on a cover display home screen, although you can also choose a 2×1 widget size. It’s unclear if you can add a single 2×2 widget to the cover display. Either way, this is a welcome improvement over the previous full-screen panels.

This change should also greatly increase widget choice, as you can now add standard Android widgets to the cover display. So you aren’t limited to Samsung’s small selection of widgets, nor do you have to resort to third-party apps like CoverDisplay.

We hope you don’t have to buy a new Galaxy Z Flip model if you want this more versatile approach to cover display widgets. Our fingers are crossed that this widget system comes to older phones as part of the One UI 8 update. Unfortunately, you still have to use Good Lock to run any app on the cover display. That’s a shame, but I’m nevertheless glad to see Samsung making the cover display more flexible.

