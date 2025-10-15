Get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for a record-low price of $699!

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

If you want a foldable flip phone but would rather not pay the high prices they usually come with, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is one of your best bets. And Samsung’s cheapest foldable is even cheaper right now! You can get the upgraded 256GB model at a record-low price of just $699. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for just $699 ($280.99 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. The device is unlocked and available in two colors: Black and White. As already mentioned, it’s also the 256GB model, which is the most storage this device can have.

Another remarkable thing is that this deal gets you a full year manufacturer’s warranty. Woot deals usually only get a 90-day Woot warranty.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is already the brand’s cheapest foldable phone, so it’s nice to see it further discounted. Not to mention, you’re actually getting the upgraded version with 256GB of internal storage.

While more affordable, this is still a pretty awesome phone. It comes with a Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the same processor we found in international versions of the Samsung Galaxy S24 devices. Those are still very powerful handsets right now. And while 8GB of RAM doesn’t seem like much in 2025, we usually find it’s plenty for most casual users.

It also has a pretty nice internal 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The external display is smaller than usual at 3.4 inches, but that is still great for quick tasks and notifications.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The rest of the phone is pretty standard, at least for flip phones. It has a decent dual camera system. The battery is smaller at 4,000mAh, but again, that is common in foldable devices. You can charge it at 25W wired or 15W wirelessly. Design-wise, you get a sleek aesthetic with an aluminum frame, as well as an IP48 rating.

All things considered, this is a pretty nice foldable flip phone for any casual user, and at this price, it’s hard to beat the deal. Woot mentions the offer will be available for two days or “until sold out,” so get it before it’s gone!

Follow