The Galaxy Z Flip 7's future could be set with Exynos
- A new report from South Korea adds more fuel to the rumor that Samsung will switch to the Exynos 2500 for the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
- The report cites an unnamed senior official from Samsung Electronics, who seemingly suggests that “it should be feasible to equip the premium models in the Z Flip series” with the Exynos 2500.
- We’ve reached out to Samsung for more details.
Samsung’s first flagships for 2025 will be the Galaxy S25 series, but attention will soon turn to what the company is doing for its foldables. We have been hearing rumors for a while that we could see an expanded foldable lineup in the coming year comprising Galaxy Z Fold 7, another Fold Special Edition, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and a Z Flip FE. Samsung could be looking to diversify the hardware further, as the latest rumors seemingly “confirm” a shift to Exynos 2500 for the flip foldables.
A new report from one of South Korea’s oldest news publications, Chosun Ilbo, mentions that Samsung Electronics has “confirmed” that it will equip its upcoming flip smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip FE and Galaxy Flip 7, with the Exynos 2500 SoC. This follows Samsung’s success in stabilizing the 3nm manufacturing process yields.
Curiously, we could not locate any such announcement from Samsung yet. However, the report confidently attributes the following statement to a “senior official” from Samsung Electronics:
It is true that we have faced difficulties in mass production as we applied the Gate-All-Around (GAA) process for the first time in the foundry 3-nanometer second-generation process. However, the process has now stabilized, and starting mass production is just a matter of time. While it seems difficult to equip the Galaxy S25 series due to a lack of secured supply, it should be feasible to equip the premium models in the Z Flip series.
The statement alludes to “premium models in the Z Flip series,” which reveals a few key details. For one, the mention of “Flip series” indicates that there could be more than one clamshell-style foldable. Focusing on the “premium models” narrows the Exynos 2500 claim to just the Galaxy Z Flip 7, while the non-premium model, presumably the Galaxy Z Flip FE, will not have the same Exynos 2500 SoC. This would align with previous leaks suggesting that the Z Flip FE could come with the Exynos 2400e instead, which is the same SoC we spot in the Galaxy S24 FE.
There’s a chance we’re losing some context in translation, but the report is fairly confident and unambiguous in its claim. Given the publication’s reputation and history, we’re inclined to give it some cautious weight. We’ve contacted Samsung to inquire if this is true, and we’ll update the article when we hear back from them.
If true, this would mark a major shift for Samsung’s foldables. Samsung has stuck with flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs for its foldables, so an Exynos foldable would be a first. However, note that we frequently hear Exynos rumors for practically all of Samsung’s top-tier flagships, and only some of these rumors come to fruition.
