One UI 8 leaked firmware corroborates Galaxy Z Flip 7's big design change (APK teardown)

TL;DR Leaks first suggested no design change for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but were then revised to showcase a bigger cover display.

Thanks to animation files within the leaked One UI 8 firmware, we can corroborate that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could indeed have a bigger cover display.

The new design appears to be inspired by the Motorola Razr Plus. Other specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could stay the same as the Flip 6 before it.

Samsung pioneered foldables as a category of the best Android flagships, but of late, the company’s innovation in this segment has plateaued. When leaks for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 first emerged, they showed off a very similar design to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but no one was surprised because it seemed on-brand for Samsung lately. Thankfully, newer renders suggested that the Flip 7 could see a design change, and we now have corroborative evidence to suggest a larger cover display.

A corrected report from Android Headlines suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could adopt a design based on the Motorola Razr Plus. The renders showcased the Flip 7’s 4-inch cover display, which seemingly takes up the entirety of the device’s front cover, with cutouts for just the two cameras.

Through leaked One UI 8 firmware, we can corroborate that Samsung could indeed switch to a larger display. Animation files within the leaked firmware showcase the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Flip 6, and Flip 7. The Flip 5 and 6 designs are pretty much what we see for the devices currently, while the Flip 7 design shows off the larger cover display, in line with the revised leaked renders.

We don’t have any more independent information on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 beyond the above animation renders. Other leaks have suggested that the cover display could be the most significant change on the device, as most of the other specifications could remain the same. That means we could see a repeat of the 6.8-inch inner display, 50MP primary camera, and 12MP ultrawide camera.

We hope to learn more about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the coming months. As a side note, the corroborative nature of these graphics also adds more confidence to the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic design leak.

