The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 dropped to just $799.99, saving you $300

Holiday deals are kicking off, and here’s one for those of you who have been looking to get a foldable flip phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is among the best and most popular of its kind, and right now, you can get it at an impressive $300 discount. This brings the cost down to just $799.99. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for just $799.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung. The full discount will be displayed when you choose not to trade in a device. Also, keep in mind that all color versions available get the same discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung's best flip phone for 2025. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers some of Samsung's most impressive flip phone hardware ever, featuring a 4.1-inch edge-to-edge cover screen and a thickness of just 13.7mm when closed. It also has a larger 6.9-inch inner display, good general performance, and seven years of Android updates. See price at Samsung Save $300.00

I am a huge fan of small phones, but they are becoming increasingly rare lately. The next best thing is to get a foldable flip phone, as these fold in to better fit in any pocket. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is definitely the most popular mainstream device of its kind, and right now it is at a discount we haven’t seen in a long time.

This little gadget is as pocketable as they get in 2025, but it is actually quite capable, too. It comes with an Exynos 2500 processor and 12GB of RAM, so performance will be no issue. It will handle any app or game you throw at it perfectly.

You’ll get a pretty large 6.9-inch internal display, which is the one that folds. It features a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This display closely matches those in the best phones available.

Of course, making foldable flip phones comes with some sacrifices, as the internal space is limited. The main one is that the battery is pretty small at just 4,300mAh. The charging speeds are also unimpressive, at 25W wired or 15W wirelessly. The IP48 rating is also not as resistant as the IP68 rating we’re used to with traditional devices. This is pretty standard in the world of foldable phones, though.

All things considered, the sacrifices aren’t deal-breakers to all of us. Especially considering this is such a fun device that is also ultra-portable. If you feel the same way, go ahead and catch this deal while you can. We don’t see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 at such low prices very often!

