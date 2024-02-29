Best daily deals

Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders leak: A thicker foldable could be a good thing?

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be a marginally thicker device, indicating it could possibly come with a slightly bigger battery.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Leaked renders 2
Smartprix
TL;DR
  • Renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 have leaked, giving us a good look at the upcoming device.
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 6 in these leaked renders looks very similar to the existing Galaxy Z Flip 5.
  • The new device is said to have a slightly thicker body, indicating it could possibly have a slightly bigger battery.

Following up on the leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, we now have leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Much like a slew of foldables before it, there aren’t too many surprises here if you’re already familiar with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Let’s unfold and see the renders and what they could mean for the upcoming clamshell foldable!

OnLeaks and Smartprix have shared leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and we wouldn’t fault you for confusing them for Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Leaked renders 1
Smartprix

At first glance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in these leaked renders looks exactly like the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The cover display is said to be 3.4-inch in size, while the inner folding display is said to be 6.7-inch in size.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Leaked renders 3
Smartprix

The only change you could spot is the presence of two microphone holes on the top of the phone, which is one more than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Leaked renders 4
Smartprix

Most of the differences in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are present in the dimensions, apparently. The leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will measure about 165.0 x 71.7 x 7.4mm, compared to the 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm measurements on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The only noteworthy change is a very slightly thicker body, indicating that we could see a marginal increase in battery.

From these leaked renders, we can presume that we’re in for another year of incremental updates. To Samsung’s credit, the Flip 5 adopted a bigger cover screen than the Flip 4, but competing clamshell foldables offer even bigger displays and better cameras.

We’ll have to wait to learn more about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when it launches, though a separate leak suggests we could see a mid-July launch this year for the new foldables. Are you excited for it? Let us know in the comments below!

