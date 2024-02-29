Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders leak: A thicker foldable could be a good thing?

TL;DR Renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 have leaked, giving us a good look at the upcoming device.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 in these leaked renders looks very similar to the existing Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The new device is said to have a slightly thicker body, indicating it could possibly have a slightly bigger battery.

Following up on the leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, we now have leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Much like a slew of foldables before it, there aren’t too many surprises here if you’re already familiar with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Let’s unfold and see the renders and what they could mean for the upcoming clamshell foldable!

OnLeaks and Smartprix have shared leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and we wouldn’t fault you for confusing them for Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders.

At first glance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in these leaked renders looks exactly like the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The cover display is said to be 3.4-inch in size, while the inner folding display is said to be 6.7-inch in size.

The only change you could spot is the presence of two microphone holes on the top of the phone, which is one more than its predecessor.

Most of the differences in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are present in the dimensions, apparently. The leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will measure about 165.0 x 71.7 x 7.4mm, compared to the 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm measurements on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The only noteworthy change is a very slightly thicker body, indicating that we could see a marginal increase in battery.

From these leaked renders, we can presume that we’re in for another year of incremental updates. To Samsung’s credit, the Flip 5 adopted a bigger cover screen than the Flip 4, but competing clamshell foldables offer even bigger displays and better cameras.

We’ll have to wait to learn more about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when it launches, though a separate leak suggests we could see a mid-July launch this year for the new foldables. Are you excited for it? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments