Save up to $500 on Samsung's latest foldable smartphones

Samsung definitely makes some of the best foldable smartphones. Sadly, these are also among the most expensive ones. Luckily, deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 haven’t been lacking, so we’re not surprised to see the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event bringing some offers on these.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $850, a $250 discount. If you want the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, that one is $500 off, so you’ll pay $1,400. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $850 Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,400

These offers are available from Amazon, and they are part of the Prime Big Deal Days event, which runs from October 8-9. It’s important to note that this event is exclusive to Prime subscribers. If you want to take advantage of these, and other discounts, you can learn more about Prime and sign up here. The good news is new members get a 30-day free trial, so you may be able to get access to this sale for free!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Flip gets refreshed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 introduces several exciting updates over previous Flip phones. It is equipped with a larger battery, improved cooling, and a next-gen chipset. 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage mean you do not need to compromise on performance. The 3.4-inch front display offers info at a glance, while the 6.7-inch 22:9 main AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. See price at Amazon Save $250.00 Prime Big Deal!

There are two types of foldable smartphones: the ones that fold shut like a flip phone and the ones that fold out, turning into a small tablet. I happen to be a fan of flip designs, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is definitely among the best ones around, if not the best. At $850, this is looking like a pretty nice deal, considering this is a new high-end smartphone, launched just last July.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 makes no compromises in terms of performance, sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. It’s snappy, and I’ve never seen it slow down. It’s also gorgeously designed, featuring an aluminum frame and solid construction. It even has an IP48 rating, which is hard to achieve in foldables.

The 3.4-inch external screen is convenient for quick access, but unfolding the phone reveals a full-sized 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Oh, and the crease is less noticeable now, which is a nice treat. Surprisingly, we actually liked the cameras in our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review. Not to mention, you’ll get that fantastic 7-year update commitment Samsung is now famous for.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Amazon Save $500.00 Prime Big Deal!

$1,400 is still a bit pricey for a phone, if you ask me. That said, it’s better than paying the full $1,900 retail price, and it is an amazing device. There’s an external 6.3-inch display, a much better size to use as a regular phone. Unfold it, and you’ll find a massive 7.6-inch display, though. It’s sharp at 2,160 x 1,856 and has a tremendous 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, so colors are vibrant, and blacks are deep, making for a stunning viewing experience.

Similarly, performance will be no issue considering the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM found inside. It also comes with an IP48 rating, and it gets the same 7-year update commitment. Check out our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review for more details before you fork out $1,400. That said, though, it’s an amazing device, and it’s definitely one of the top choices if you want a foldable smartphone. Are you getting any of these Samsung foldables? You best act quickly, because the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event will last only until tomorrow, October 9th!

