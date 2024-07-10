Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung's latest foldables support Circle to Search, with more features coming soon
- Google has confirmed that Circle to Search will be available on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldables.
- This isn’t a surprise as Samsung’s older foldables have the feature anyway.
Samsung devices were the first to get Google’s Circle to Search feature earlier this year, before Google decided to bring them to Pixel phones. The feature has since arrived on plenty more Samsung phones, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are no exception.
Google announced that Samsung’s new foldable phones will offer Circle to Search as well:
Circle to Search is also supported on tablets and foldables, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Flip 6, and will come to more Samsung devices later this year.
The feature is already available on the Galaxy S21 and newer, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and newer, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and higher, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series. So there are loads of Samsung devices with the capability already. However, Circle to Search isn’t available on the Galaxy A series phones and tablets, nor is it available on the Galaxy Tab FE slates. So it’s entirely possible that Google’s feature is in the works for these devices.
Google says Circle to Search will also gain two new features later this month: the ability to scan barcodes and QR codes and support for “complex topics like symbolic math.” Google told us that all devices that support Circle to Search will offer these features. In any event, this news comes roughly two weeks after an Android Authority teardown showed the QR code scanning functionality in action.
