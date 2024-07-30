Get a free $250 gift card with your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Are you thinking of getting a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6? Amazon has been offering a $200 gift card when you purchase one, but Best Buy is one-upping that offer right now. If you buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 from Best Buy, the retailer will throw in a $250 gift card for free! This means you would get a value of $1,350 for just $1,100. Get a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and a $250 Best Buy gift card for $1,100

This offer is only available from Best Buy. While there is no sign of how long the offer will stand, we are sure this is a launch promotion. It should end relatively soon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 + $250 gift card Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 + $250 gift card The Flip gets refreshed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 introduces several exciting updates over previous Flip phones. It is equipped with a larger battery, improved cooling, and a next-gen chipset. 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage mean you do not need to compromise on performance. The 3.4-inch front display offers info at a glance, while the 6.7-inch 22:9 main AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. See price at Best Buy Save $250.00

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the perfect device for those who want a full smartphone experience on a gadget that fits perfectly in any pocket. The foldable design can turn it into a tiny phone, but that is only half the lure. The premium design features an Armor Aluminum frame, along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the cover screen and back. It looks and feels great, and it even has an IP48 rating. This may not seem like much, but it is an impressive feat in the world of foldable smartphones.

Samsung makes no sacrifices in specs, either. You’ll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, ensuring a smooth and powerful performance. Things will look great, too, as the 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X has a Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. And you don’t even need to unfold the phone, as the 3.4-inch Super AMOLED outer display can take care of many of your tasks.

Want in on this free $250 gift card? Go get yours soon, before the offer ends. It’s a nice bonus if you’re looking to get one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases, some wireless earbuds, or maybe even a great smartwatch.

