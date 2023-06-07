Leaked Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs paint a familiar picture

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs have apparently leaked online.

The phone is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a larger cover screen.

It looks like the battery capacity, charging speed, and rear cameras remain unchanged.

We’ve seen a few Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaks ahead of its July launch, but overall specs are still hard to come by. Fortunately, a long-time tipster has stepped in with an apparent info dump.

Leaker Yogesh Brar has posted Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs on Twitter, and it looks like there isn’t much new outside of the chipset and cover display.

In terms of core specs, the flip phone will apparently pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The Flip 5 is also slated to get a 6.7-inch FHD+ folding OLED panel and a 3.4-inch HD cover screen.

Don’t expect any battery or charging speed upgrades, though. Brar claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will hold onto its predecessor’s 3,700mAh battery and 25W wired charging speed. There’s no word on wireless charging support, although it’s been available on every Flip device.

Nevertheless, we thought the older phone’s battery “no longer feels like a liability” in our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review, but still thought endurance lagged behind conventional flagship phones. So it would be disappointing if we didn’t see a battery capacity bump in 2023.

What would make you buy a Galaxy Z Flip 5? 113 votes A competitive price 24 % Generous trade-in offers 20 % More horsepower 1 % Better battery life 27 % Great cameras 13 % Improved durability 15 %

You shouldn’t hold out hope for major camera hardware upgrades either, as the new phone is tipped to arrive with a 12MP+12MP rear camera system. But Samsung could still lean on software and the new Snapdragon chipset to deliver a better experience.

Otherwise, the leaker claims that the device will ship with Android 13 and One UI 5.1. We’re expecting four major OS upgrades and five years of security patches. Either way, we’ll learn more in late July when Samsung holds its Unpacked event.

