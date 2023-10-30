This new Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition lets you flip your phone old school style

TL;DR The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition pays homage to the iconic flip-style phone, the SGH-E700.

The Flip 5 Retro is a limited edition release with indigo blue and silver colors on the phone.

The box would include a Flipsuit case, three Flipsuit cards, and a collector’s card.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a practical take on a foldable, one that has won the hearts of many people. The compact form factor, relatively lower pricing, and abundant color and styling options have helped popularize the flip foldable. Samsung isn’t new to the foldables game, and it’s not new to a flip-style phone either. With the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition, the company pays homage to the iconic flip-style phone, the SGH-E700.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro is a limited edition flip foldable that will be available in Korea, the UK, Germany, Spain, and Australia from November 1 and in France from November 2. The phone will be sold through Samsung’s website, and quantities will be limited, though the company has not shared the pricing in the announcement.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro adopts the indigo blue and silver colors of the SGH-E700. The cover screen also gets a pixel graphics reinterpretation, and other UX elements have also been similarly reimagined.

As part of the box, you will get the Retro edition phone, a Flipsuit case, three Flipsuit cards featuring Samsung logos from different eras of Samsung’s history, and a collector card engraved with a unique serial number.

At the time, the Samsung SGH-E700 was an innovative phone. It was Samsung’s first phone to feature a built-in antenna and was widely praised for its design. That allowed the phone to catapult to over 10 million in sales, entering it into the coveted league of distinguished phones.

Would you be buying the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro? Let us know in the comments below!

