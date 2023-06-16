First Galaxy Z Flip 5 press render leaks, showing that huge small screen

TL;DR The first apparent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 press render has leaked today.

The image indeed shows a massive cover screen and a dual rear camera system.

We’ve already seen leaked Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders based on factory CAD files, but it looks like we’ve finally got our first press renders of the new flip phone.

MySmartPrice posted an apparent Galaxy Z Flip 5 press render today, showing the partially folded phone. We get a good look at the giant, folder-shaped cover display, showing a photo and a music widget. Check out the render in the image at the top of the page.

The render also shows the dual rear camera system as well as the power button and volume rocker on the right-hand side of the device.

Otherwise, it’s a little tough to tell whether the Z Flip 5 is truly much slimmer than its predecessor. And we also don’t get a look at the folding display.

Nevertheless, it seems like those who want a truly useful cover display will want to keep an eye on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch in late July (or buy the Motorola Razr Plus instead). The press render also comes a few days after a report that Samsung was working with Google to optimize apps for the cover display. It’s believed Google Messages, YouTube, and Google Maps will be some of the apps tuned for this external screen.

Comments