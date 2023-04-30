Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Here are the first reliable, high-quality renders

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 design is shown in some new high-quality CAD-based renders.

The phone appears to have an enormous cover display and squared-off sides.

Other upgrades this year will likely be internal.

Earlier this weekend, we saw leaked renders for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 courtesy of reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer. Now, that same source is leaking the sibling phone.

Today, we have our first good look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 design (via Media Peanut). Although we’ve seen hints of a redesign through the rumor mill, these are the first high-quality and reliable renders we’ve found.

The most notable upgrade we think is coming this year is a wholly revamped cover display. Now, the exterior display takes up nearly 50% of the back of the phone. This should give users better access to features and controls without first unfolding the phone.

The sides of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are also squared off in the renders, suggesting a redesign to keep this new device in line with the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 design: Leaked renders

Outside of the cover display and the squared-off sides, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 design appears to be mostly the same as we’ve seen in previous years. There’s still a dual-lens camera system on the back, a display cutout on the interior display for the selfie camera, a bottom-firing speaker next to a USB-C port, etc. It also looks like the power button/fingerprint sensor combo is sticking around.

The rest of the notable upgrades should be inside the phone. We’re expecting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, likely the same “Galaxy” model inside the Galaxy S23 series. The cameras could be getting some upgrades as well, although we have no rock solid rumors as far as they go. Hopefully, we’ll also see a larger/longer lasting battery and faster charging.

Samsung will probably launch this new foldable phone in July/August. A recent rumor suggests a late July launch, but we can’t say that for certain yet. Stay tuned!

