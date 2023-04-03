The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is getting a huge cover screen, and here's what it looks like

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A new mockup has shown what could be the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen.

The mockup shows a screen that covers a huge area.

One of the biggest issues with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series is that the cover display is quite small, as even rival phones offer larger external screens. Now, a reliable outlet has given us an idea of what to expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cover screen.

SamMobile has shared a mockup of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen, claiming that it represents the actual product. Check out the image below.

SamMobile

Yes, the mockup suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a giant external display that covers a wide surface area. We also see an indentation of sorts, presumably for the rear cameras.

Nevertheless, if confirmed, this would easily be the biggest cover screen we’ve ever seen on a Galaxy Z Flip product. It would also come as rivals such as the OPPO Find N2 Flip and Motorola RAZR 2022 offer larger cover displays than current Galaxy Z Flip devices such as the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

This purported upgrade also gives us hope that Samsung will make the Z Flip 5 cover display more versatile than previous models. Current Z Flip models don’t let you use the cover display for much aside from notifications and a few widgets.

Comments