Now the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting the June 2023 security patch

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 series update hub! Here you’ll find all the latest information on software updates for Samsung’s 2021 clamshell foldable phone. We’ll tell you the current software versions for the device and give you a heads up when new updates are rolling out.

You can expect the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to get four major Android upgrades. That includes Android 12 and Android 13, which have already launched for the phone. Android 14 and Android 15 will come in the future. Samsung also guarantees the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will receive at least five years of security updates, which should keep it current until 2026. Current stable version: Android 13

Android 13 When will the Galaxy Z Flip 3 get Android 14? December 2023/January 2024 (estimated)

Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 update June 9, 2023: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 users should start seeing the June 2023 security patch soon (per SamMobile). In the US, the new update will land as firmware version F711USQS4FWE5 for carrier-locked models and F711U1UES4FWE1 for unlocked variants.

You can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install on your phone.

Previous updates May 15, 2023: If you own the Galaxy Z Flip 3, start checking for updates. Firmware version F711USQS4FWE3 should be waiting for you, which includes the May 2023 security patch (via SamMobile).

If you own the Galaxy Z Flip 3, start checking for updates. Firmware version F711USQS4FWE3 should be waiting for you, which includes the May 2023 security patch (via SamMobile). April 12, 2023: Galaxy Z Flip 3 owners will see a new update starting today: firmware version F711BXXU4EWCC. This update, per SamMobile, contains the April 2023 security patch and various bug fixes.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 owners will see a new update starting today: firmware version F711BXXU4EWCC. This update, per SamMobile, contains the April 2023 security patch and various bug fixes. March 17, 2023: The March 2023 security patch is now rolling out the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (per SamMobile). For now, it appears to be in Asia, Latin America, the US, and some European countries, but will likely make its way to all areas very soon.

The March 2023 security patch is now rolling out the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (per SamMobile). For now, it appears to be in Asia, Latin America, the US, and some European countries, but will likely make its way to all areas very soon. February 24, 2023: One UI 5.1 is now rolling out to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This update includes a handful of new features along with the latest February 2023 security patch.

One UI 5.1 is now rolling out to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This update includes a handful of new features along with the latest February 2023 security patch. January 24, 2023: The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now seeing firmware version F711U1UEU3EWA2 (via SamMobile). This comes with the January 2023 security patch and fixes dozens of vulnerabilities.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now seeing firmware version F711U1UEU3EWA2 (via SamMobile). This comes with the January 2023 security patch and fixes dozens of vulnerabilities. December 8, 2022: The December 2022 software update for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with firmware version F711BXXS3DVKB. It is rolling out now, per SamMobile.

The December 2022 software update for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with firmware version F711BXXS3DVKB. It is rolling out now, per SamMobile. November 24, 2022: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 users will be glad to know that the stable One UI 5 update is rolling out now. SamMobile reports that the update has firmware version F711BXXU3DVK3 and is landing in Europe right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 users will be glad to know that the stable One UI 5 update is rolling out now. SamMobile reports that the update has firmware version F711BXXU3DVK3 and is landing in Europe right now. November 8, 2022: The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has received November’s security patch. Available for all US carrier networks, this month’s security patch brings firmware version F711U1TBS3EVJ2.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has received November’s security patch. Available for all US carrier networks, this month’s security patch brings firmware version F711U1TBS3EVJ2. October 17, 2022: First coming to devices on T-Mobile’s network, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be getting its October 2022 security patch, according to SamMobile. The Flip 3 is getting firmware version F711USQS3DVI5 and will arrive to devices on other carrier networks shortly after goes live for T-Mobile.

First coming to devices on T-Mobile’s network, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be getting its October 2022 security patch, according to SamMobile. The Flip 3 is getting firmware version F711USQS3DVI5 and will arrive to devices on other carrier networks shortly after goes live for T-Mobile. September 15, 2022: The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now getting the September 2022 security patch, coming days after the Android 12L update hit the device. The new update has firmware version F711BXXS2CVHF, according to SamMobile, and is reportedly hitting Europe right now.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now getting the September 2022 security patch, coming days after the Android 12L update hit the device. The new update has firmware version F711BXXS2CVHF, according to SamMobile, and is reportedly hitting Europe right now. September 6, 2022: The Galaxy Z Flip 3 received the Android 12L update, according to SammyFans. The firmware version was F711NKSU2DVH9 and was released in Korea first, weighing in at 1396.18MB.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 received the Android 12L update, according to SammyFans. The firmware version was F711NKSU2DVH9 and was released in Korea first, weighing in at 1396.18MB. August 2, 2022: The Galaxy Z Flip 3 got the August 2022 security patch right on schedule, according to SamMobile. The update landed with firmware version number F711BXXU2CVG8.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 got the August 2022 security patch right on schedule, according to SamMobile. The update landed with firmware version number F711BXXU2CVG8. July 6, 2022: Samsung’s third-generation clamshell foldable received the July 2022 security patch (via SamMobile). This update bore firmware version F711U1TBS2DVEG and first hit unlocked US models.

Samsung’s third-generation clamshell foldable received the July 2022 security patch (via SamMobile). This update bore firmware version F711U1TBS2DVEG and first hit unlocked US models. June 17, 2022: Only a week after its most recent update, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting a second June 2022 update (via XDA-Developers). This new software lands as F711U1UEU2DVEE for the unlocked models and F711USQU2DVEE for the T-Mobile variant. Notably, this update includes eSIM support, a feature the phone did not have up until now.

Only a week after its most recent update, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting a second June 2022 update (via XDA-Developers). This new software lands as F711U1UEU2DVEE for the unlocked models and F711USQU2DVEE for the T-Mobile variant. Notably, this update includes eSIM support, a feature the phone did not have up until now. June 10, 2022: Samsung is now rolling out an update to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that brings new camera features to the phone. The OTA is 1.1GB in size and comes with firmware version F711BXXU2CVEB. It adds an auto framing option for video calls, the ability to use Samsung’s optimizations and effects in social media apps, telephoto lens support in Pro mode, and more. Notably, all these features have been ported over from the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung is now rolling out an update to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that brings new camera features to the phone. The OTA is 1.1GB in size and comes with firmware version F711BXXU2CVEB. It adds an auto framing option for video calls, the ability to use Samsung’s optimizations and effects in social media apps, telephoto lens support in Pro mode, and more. Notably, all these features have been ported over from the Galaxy S22 series. May 3, 2022: Samsung rolled out the May 2022 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the US (via SamMobile). The update addressed dozens of privacy and security issues, in addition to providing general bug fixes and stability improvements.

Samsung rolled out the May 2022 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the US (via SamMobile). The update addressed dozens of privacy and security issues, in addition to providing general bug fixes and stability improvements. April 11, 2022: Samsung is now pushing out the latest Android security patch to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (via SamMobile). The April 2022 patch also has a fix for the “Dirty Pipe” exploit. Thankfully, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was never susceptible to the exploit, but it’s nice to have the patch either way.

Samsung is now pushing out the latest Android security patch to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (via SamMobile). The April 2022 patch also has a fix for the “Dirty Pipe” exploit. Thankfully, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was never susceptible to the exploit, but it’s nice to have the patch either way. October 20, 2021: Samsung is now pushing the latest Galaxy Z Flip update to markets beyond the US. According to SamMobile, the firmware version F711BXXU2AUJ7 brings the October 2021 security patch to the device, as well as a lengthy list of additional patches from Samsung itself.

Samsung is now pushing the latest Galaxy Z Flip update to markets beyond the US. According to SamMobile, the firmware version F711BXXU2AUJ7 brings the October 2021 security patch to the device, as well as a lengthy list of additional patches from Samsung itself. September 6, 2021: Firmware version F711BXXU2AUI1 brought the September 2021 Android security patch to Samsung’s new flip phone. Let us know which Galaxy Z Flip 3 update you’re rocking in the comments. Also, feel free to tip us if you’ve spotted a recent update we’ve missed!

