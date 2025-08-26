Prepare your wallets: Here's when Samsung's Android XR headset could be launching

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s long-awaited Project Moohan XR headset is reportedly launching on September 29 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

The headset, possibly rebranded as the “Galaxy XR,” is powered by a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 SoC and 16 GB of RAM.

Its rumored price is between $1,800 and $2,000, making it cheaper than the Apple Vision Pro.

Samsung teamed up with Google for its Project Moohan headset on the brand-new Android XR platform. At the beginning of this year, there was a lot of hype and chatter around the headset. However, months have passed since any new information came out, and I wouldn’t fault consumers for having forgotten about Project Moohan already. It’s time to freshen up your memory, as Project Moohan’s launch seems just around the corner.

According to NewsWorks from South Korea (h/t Sammobile), Samsung is gearing up to launch Project Moohan at the next Galaxy Unpacked event on September 29, 2025. We’ve heard this date before, so the report adds corroborative weight. The report notes that the Project Moohan headset will be made available for purchase first in South Korea on October 13, 2025, and then gradually make its way to other markets.

As for how much it would cost, the report estimates Project Moohan’s price tag will be between 2.5 and 4 million KRW (~$1,800-$2,000). This would make it cheaper than the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro, but it would still be an expensive product.

Samsung is said to be targeting shipments of 100,000 units this year. In comparison, Apple shipped 224,000 units of the Vision Pro last year.

Samsung is largely expected to rebrand Project Moohan as the “Galaxy XR.” The headset is powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 SoC and is said to have 16GB of RAM. We hope to learn more about the headset as we inch closer to its launch.

