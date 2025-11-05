Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy XR headset could be eyeing a major expansion

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy XR headset, which costs $1,800, is currently available in the US and South Korea.

A new leak suggests the Galaxy XR will expand availability to Germany, France, Canada, and the UK in 2026.

Wider availability will help the Android XR platform, especially given the Galaxy XR headset’s price advantage over competitors.

Samsung launched the Galaxy XR headset in the US and South Korea last month. While the $1,800 price tag makes it a tough sell for many people, there’s still considerable interest in this new form factor and the Android XR platform. It remains to be seen where else Galaxy XR will launch, but a new leak suggests Samsung has some significant plans for expansion in 2026.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to a report from Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy XR is expected to launch in Germany, France, Canada, and the UK sometime in 2026. The report states that this list is not final, and Samsung may add more countries to its expansion plans as production increases and the platform approaches maturity.

Wider availability will definitely help Samsung, and more importantly, the Android XR platform, to cement its place in the market. The Galaxy XR headset already has a significant price advantage against competitors like the Apple Vision Pro, which comes with an exorbitant $3,500 price tag for its better hardware. Thanks to its (relatively) lower price tag, the Galaxy XR can reach more people once it goes on sale officially in more regions, marking it as a happy milestone for the overall platform’s future.

Will you buy the Samsung Galaxy XR? 579 votes Yes, I already have my pre-order! 10 % Probably; I'm waiting for reviews 19 % I don't think I will, but might change my mind 26 % No, I won't ever buy this 45 %

Follow