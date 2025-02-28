Save up to $400 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra with Samsung's latest trade-in offer

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s latest trade-in offer can save you up to $400 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Several Samsung, Apple, and Garmin smartwatch models are eligible for the trade-in offer.

If you don’t have an old watch to trade in, you can buy the Galaxy Watch Ultra at Amazon for just $420.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra is currently the best Wear OS smartwatch money can buy, but its $650 price tag is a bit too steep for the average user to justify. However, Samsung is offering an excellent deal that may finally convince you to pull the trigger and buy the flagship smartwatch. Save up to $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung regularly offers trade-in deals on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but its ongoing enhanced trade-in promo is the best we’ve seen so far. If you’re currently rocking a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and want to upgrade to the Ultra model, you can save up to $400 by trading in your old smartwatch. That brings the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s effective price down to just $250, which is nothing short of a steal.

Older Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch, and Garmin models are also eligible for the trade-in offer, and you can save up to $400 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra if you have one of the following watches: $400 trade-in credits: Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Ultra

$375 trade-in credits: Apple Watch Series 9

$350 trade-in credits: Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8

$325 trade-in credits: Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 6

$300 trade-in credits: Galaxy Watch 6, Garmin Forerunner 965, Garmin Descent G1 Series, Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, Garmin D2 Air X10

$275 trade-in credits: Galaxy Watch 5, Garmin Approach S62, Garmin Forerunner 745

$225 trade-in credits: Apple Watch SE 2

$200 trade-in credits: Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Apple Watch Series 5, Garmin Venu 3, Garmin Forerunner 265 Series, Garmin Instinct Crossover, Garmin Forerunner 255 Series, Garmin Instinct 2 Series Don’t have any of these watches? There’s still some good news. Samsung will give you $150 trade-in credits for any other Galaxy smartwatch in any condition, Apple Watch Series 4 and older models, and Garmin Venu Series, Forerunner 165 Series, and Approach S42 models. If you don’t have an older watch to trade in, you can also buy the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $419.99 ($230 off) at Amazon right now.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is an excellent smartwatch with a durable build, an impressive display, fantastic battery life, and all the health and fitness tracking features you could possibly want. These deals make it an even better purchase, so hurry up and grab one before it’s too late.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Reliable GPS tracking • Multi-day battery life • Large display and added action button MSRP: $649.99 Ultra capabilities and durability The first smartwatch to run Wear OS 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra elevates Samsung's status in the wearables market. With 10ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certification, it's safe to swim in the ocean with this watch. A 1.5-inch AMOLED always-on display covered by Sapphire Crystal glass, a robust set of health and fitness trackers and sensors, and a 590mAh battery promise an ultra experience. See price at Amazon Save $230.00 See price at Amazon

