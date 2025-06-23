Watch this person play The Witcher 3 on their Galaxy Watch Ultra

TL;DR A Redditor has shown off GeForce Now running on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The user’s uploaded video shows them playing The Witcher 3 on the smartwatch.

The smartwatch isn’t actually doing any of the heavy lifting, but it’s still a cool showcase.

We’ve already seen people running retro games on their smartwatches thanks to emulators, but it turns out that you can also play full-fledged PC games on your Wear OS watch. Then again, I’m not sure why you’d want to do so in the first place.

Redditor BranaMitrovicFloyd posted a video online showing GeForce Now running on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The user was specifically playing 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with the aid of on-screen controls and a stylus.

It’s worth stressing that this isn’t actually running locally on the smartwatch, as GeForce Now is a game streaming service. That means NVIDIA’s servers perform all the heavy lifting, and the gameplay is then streamed to your device via your internet connection. So, while this isn’t a demonstration of the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s horsepower, it does highlight the possibilities on this hardware.

Of course, I’m not sure you’d actually want to play PC games on a smartwatch in the first place. The small screen makes things tough to see, while the virtual controls are simply too tiny for your fingers. On the upside, you can connect a Bluetooth controller to your watch if you’re really committed to this endeavor.

This also comes a few months after a Redditor got the PPSSPP emulator running on their Galaxy Watch 5. This was all running locally on the smartwatch, and the user was apparently able to play most PSP games at 60fps.

