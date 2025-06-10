Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal: The best Wear OS Watch is $200 off
1 hour ago
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is undoubtedly still the best Wear OS smartwatch around. The only reason we don’t always recommend it to you is that it is pretty pricey, but a good deal can make it a much more enticing option. Right now, you can save $200 on it!
This offer is available directly from Samsung. The discount applies to all color versions, so you can pick whichever color model you prefer.
Alright, we know the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is still pricey, even at the discounted $449.99 price point. That said, this wearable is usually $649.99. And at $449.99, the $100-$150 upgrade over the regular smartwatches is much more enticing. The improvements are significant.
The only real competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and that one is only for Apple users. If you’re on the Android side, nothing beats the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
What makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra so special? A bevy of things, really. We gave it a very favorable review, and were especially fond of its large 1.5-inch display, which has a nice 480 x 480 resolution. This screen is also amazingly bright, featuring a 3,000-nit max brightness. Even TVs and high-end smartphones struggle to get this bright. For comparison, the amazing Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tops off at 2,600 nits, and it’s among the brightest. In short, it’s a great watch to use in sunny days.
The watch is full of features. It has a very reliable GPS, cellular data support, a heart-rate monitor, workout tracking, temperature reading, sleep monitoring, and more. According to our internal tests, it also lasts about three days on a full charge, so even the battery life is fantastic.
We found the design isn’t as streamlined, so it’s not exactly for everyone. It is a bit too rugged-looking. That said, it is also very unique, and some of you like that sporty look. That said, its durability sure matches its looks. This thing can handle a beating! It has an IP68 rating, a 10 ATM certification, and meets MIL-STD-810H standards. All of this means you can submerge it down to 100 meters for 10 minutes, it is dust-tight, and it is so resistant it meets military standards.
You really can’t go wrong with this deal if you want the best of the best in the world of Android-supporting smartwatches. Just make sure to get it soon. We’re not sure how long the deal will last! Oh, and here’s our list of the best smartwatches, if you want to take a look at some alternatives.
Extra deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is just $199.99!
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is great; amazing, even. Not everyone needs that overload of bells and whistles, though. I know I am perfectly happy with the more affordable smartwatches. If you feel like me, something like the base Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 will be more than enough to keep you happy.
It is currently only $199.99, and the Galaxy Watch 7 is still a high-end smartwatch. The design is gorgeous, and the build quality is still solid, offering an IP68, 50 ATM, and MIL-STD-810H certifications.
Not only that, but it is a great Wear OS accessory all around. Performance will not be an issue, and battery life averages at about two full days. You’ll still enjoy a nice variety of health capabilities, such as sleep monitoring, heart-rate tracking, a barometer, an altimeter, and much more.
The only thing to keep in mind (and this applies to both models), is that some features are Samsung-exclusive. The main ones are Suggested Replies, voice-to-text summaries from recordings, sleep detection, and Energy Score.
You’re saving a whole $100 here, and honestly, I would probably pick this one over the Ultra. The Ultra is a bit overkill for my needs!