The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is cheaper than ever!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is still considered one of the most premium Wear OS smartwatches around. The main reason we don’t usually recommend it is because of its high price tag. It’s a fantastic catch if you can get it on a good sale, though, such as today’s. You can currently save $271.99 on it, slashing the price down to $378, the lowest we’ve seen it go for. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for just $378 ($271.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. This discounted price is only available for the Titanium Gray with orange band and Titanium White models. Other color versions are more expensive. This discount is applied automatically, requires no coupons, and needs no trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Ultra capabilities and durability The first smartwatch to run Wear OS 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra elevates Samsung's status in the wearables market. With 10ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certification, it's safe to swim in the ocean with this watch. A 1.5-inch AMOLED always-on display covered by Sapphire Crystal glass, a robust set of health and fitness trackers and sensors, and a 590mAh battery promise an ultra experience. See price at Amazon Save $271.99

So, let’s get things straight. At $378, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is still an expensive smartwatch. That said, the discounted price puts it in line with other high-end smartwatches like the Google Pixel Watch 3, or even Samsung’s own Galaxy Watch 7 when at full price. That said, you will definitely get a much more advanced device if you pick the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The only real competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and that one is only for Apple users. If you’re rocking an Android device and want the best the industry has to offer, this one is your best bet.

The design might not be for everyone, but it definitely looks very unique, and some of you may prefer that rugged, sporty look. Not to mention, its capabilities will more than make up for any aesthetic complaints. For starters, it has a super resistant build, featuring IP68, 10 ATM, and MIL-STD-810H certifications. To summarize, this means it can be submerged by up to 100 meters for 10 minutes, is dust-tight, and can handle quite a bit of other torture.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It was hard not to give the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra a stellar review. We loved its large 1.5-inch display with a 480 x 480p resolution. This screen is also impressively bright, reaching as much as 3,000 nits. To put things into perspective, even high-end smartphones struggle to get this bright. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can reach 2,600 nits, and it is among the brightest. This makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra great for sunny days.

It has plenty of features, such as a very reliable GPS, cellular data support, and more. Of course, there are plenty of health features, such as heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, temperature reading, sleep monitoring, and more. Based on our own testing, it also has a really nice three-day battery life.

You really can’t go wrong with this deal if you’re looking for an ultra-high-end smartwatch. At $378, this is a record-low price, and it sure beats similar smartwatches at this retail price range. Just make sure to sign up quickly, as we don’t know how long this offer will stand.

All that said, we know this device might be too much for your needs. You can definitely find a healthy selection of alternatives in our list of the best smartwatches available. Many of them are cheaper, and they are still fabulous wearables.