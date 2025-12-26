This deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is crazy good!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Are you looking for a premium smartwatch? If you own an Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is a top choice, and you can get it at a massive $280 discount! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 for just $369.99 ($280 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned website that focuses on deals. It’s available in multiple colors, and there’s a limit of two units per customer. The only thing to keep in mind is that it’s an international version. The watch will remain the same, but you’ll receive a 90-day Woot warranty instead of the manufacturer’s warranty.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) makes no compromises, but it is also priced accordingly at $649.99. It’s one of the most expensive mainstream smartwatches, and its only real competitor is the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Of course, that one is only for Apple users, so the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is the best bet for Android users.

We wouldn’t normally recommend it, as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is more than sufficient for most people. Now that you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) for just $369.99, though, the upgrade is easy to justify.

We love the 1.5-inch display, which features a 480 x 480 resolution and an amazingly bright 3,000-nit brightness level. You’ll be able to easily admire the display, even under bright sunlight.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Everything else about the smartwatch is also excellent. It features reliable GPS, cellular data support, a heart-rate monitor, exercise tracking, sleep monitoring, temperature readings, and more. Because it is designed for active users, even the battery life is impressive, offering approximately three days of use on a full charge.

You won’t need to worry about babying it, either. It is packed with resistance certifications, including IP68, 10 ATM, and MIL-STD-810H. It can take a beating, and you can submerge it as deep as 100 meters!

The design might not be for everyone, but that is part of its nature. It is a rugged, capable smartwatch for active users. Such things don’t focus much on sleek aesthetics.

Convinced? Go get this deal from Woot while you can! These offers can sometimes sell out, and who knows if/when the discount will reappear after that.

Follow