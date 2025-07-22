Galaxy Watch Ultra users rejoice: Wear OS 6 rolls out ahead of schedule!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is receiving the One UI 8 update with Wear OS 6 earlier than expected.

The rollout has started for T-Mobile, AT&T, and Google Fi models in the US, as well as in some overseas markets.

New features include better notifications, new gestures, improved health tracking, and more personalization options.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) are the first smartwatches to get Wear OS 6 update as they shipped with One UI 8 Watch right out of the box. Since there aren’t any real spec differences between the older Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) and the newer Watch Ultra (2025), it was expected that the older Watch Ultra would also get Wear OS 6 very soon. Samsung dampened expectations by giving itself a wide timeline for stable release, and in a healthy surprise, One UI 8 Watch is already here for older Watch Ultra!

Reddit users confirm that their older Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is receiving its One UI 8 Watch update based on Wear OS 6.

This 1.9GB update has been reported on Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) on T-Mobile, AT&T, and even Google Fi. Outside the US, Reddit users have confirmed receiving the update in Thailand, but nothing yet for regions like the UK. There’s a good chance that it’s a staged rollout, so more regions and more users should be receiving the update gradually over the week.

At Galaxy Unpacked when the Watch Ultra (2025) was being launched, Samsung was asked when the One UI 8 Watch update would arrive for the Watch Ultra (2024). The company mentioned that the older smartwatch is slated to get the Wear OS 6 update either later this year or early next year. It’s a happy surprise to see the update roll out in the same month as the launch and release of the Watch Ultra (2025), as otherwise it was nothing but artificial exclusivity to sell the newer version.

The company has yet to provide a timeline for when the stable update will be available for older Galaxy Watch models, such as the Galaxy Watch 7 series and earlier. A beta program is already underway for the Galaxy Watch 7, so we’re crossing our fingers to see the update soon.

Here’s the full One UI 8 Watch changelog highlighting all the changes you can look forward to with the update: Get things done: Stay on top of important tasks with the Now bar: Check the information you need right now and start essential features straight from your watch face. Ongoing tasks will appear in the Now bar at the bottom of your watch face so you can check key information quickly. Do more with double pinch: Just pinch your thumb and index finger together twice to scroll through notifications, control music, take pictures, and more. You can also customize what happens when you double pinch on the watch face, music controller, as well as alarm, calendar, and reminder alerts. Choose the actions you need most in each situation. Mark reminders as important: Mark reminders as important by tapping the Star icon. Important reminders will appear at the top of your reminder list to make sure you notice them. New charging effects: When your watch is charging, the new screen layout and animations make it easier to check the current battery level and remaining charging time.

Stay connected: Easily respond to notifications and alerts: Use gestures to quickly respond to notifications and alerts. When a notification appears, you can double pinch to view the details or send a reply. You can also shake your wrist to return to the watch face. Enhanced notification view: Notifications on your watch are now easier to use with an attractive new design. Notifications from the same app are stacked vertically, allowing you to view more notifications with fewer swipes. Smarter notification settings: It’s now easier to decide how to receive notifications from your phone on your watch. If you choose Smart device selection, notifications will appear on your phone only when you’re using it and on your watch when you’re not using your phone. If you choose Always show on both, notifications will always appear on both your phone and watch.

Upgrade your health: Bedtime guidance: Get to sleep at the right time so you wake up feeling refreshed. The new Bedtime guidance feature analyzes your sleep data and recommends the best time to go to sleep each night. Mindfulness: Manage stress and anxiety in your daily life with the new Mindfulness feature in Samsung Health. You can keep track of your moods and emotions and practice breathing exercises to reduce stress.

Tailored to you: Find the perfect watch face: It’s now easier to find the watch face that’s right for you. Just choose a few keywords such as your preferred style, color, and information to show. The best matches will be suggested from our collection of more than 300 watch faces. Recommended watch faces: Discover new watch faces that you might like. Watch faces with colors, style, or information similar to your current watch face will be recommended on the watch face selection screen. Create your own tiles: Create your own custom tiles that show the information you need. You can even combine information from different apps into a single tile. You can include weather information, calendar events, reminders, and more. Personalized Apps screen: Featured apps now appear at the top of your Apps screen to give you quick access to the apps you need the most. Apps will be featured based on how often you use them and other usage patterns. You can also view your apps as a list with names instead of only icons. Choose calendars to show on your watch: You can now choose which calendars to show in the Calendar app on your watch. You can show all of the same calendars that are on your phone or customize to show only the calendars you need.



