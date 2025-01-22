Catch the best Samsung Galaxy Watch FE deal yet at $60 off

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

It’s a huge day for Samsung, and the good vibes seem to be spreading across the Galaxy line. Amazon has a subtle deal that we almost missed on the LTE model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, with an on-page coupon deal dropping the price of the affordable smartwatch to a record-low of just $189.99. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE (LTE) for $189.99 ($60 off)

To be clear, both the Wi-Fi and LTE models on Amazon already have a $30 price drop applied, but you’ll spot an extra on-page coupon when you click on the LTE version. With that coupon ticked, another $30 discount will be applied when you reach the checkout, bringing the total markdown to $60.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE (LTE) Samsung Galaxy Watch FE (LTE) Simple hardware, powerful features Samsung's latest health and fitness monitoring experience is coming to a more affordable smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch FE. The 1.2-inch watch includes dozens of health features, powered by the Samsung BioActive Sensor. See price at Amazon Save $60.00

The Galaxy Watch FE offers a compact 40mm case, a sharp Sapphire Crystal display, and a touch-enabled bezel that maintains Samsung’s familiar design language. Its standout features include solid health tracking through the BioActive Sensor, with metrics like ECG, SpO2, and body composition, complemented by a handy Sleep Score and coaching system. The Wear OS 4 software ensures smooth app support and usability. While it doesn’t pack the latest hardware, its approachable price tag and focus on core functionality make it an accessible choice for those entering the smartwatch space.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE deal could end at any moment, so hit the widget above to check it out if you’re in the market for a new wearable.

