Samsung Galaxy Watch FE hits lowest price yet in Black Friday sale

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

With a week to go, the Black Friday sales are kicking up a notch, including some excellent offers on the latest Samsung smartwatches. The 37% price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE caught our eye for a couple of reasons. Not only is it a big discount on the already affordable wearable, but it’s also by far the device’s biggest price drop to date. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE for $126.71 ($73 off)

The budget-friendly Galaxy Watch FE features a classic design and excellent health-tracking metrics. It offers automatic activity tracking for things like runs and walks, advanced running stats, and sleep coaching, while also being easy to customize with a ton of watch band options. It isn’t as complete a package as some of its pricier rivals, but at under $130 in this promotion, it’s well worth a look.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Simple hardware, powerful features Samsung's latest health and fitness monitoring experience is coming to a more affordable smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch FE. The 1.2-inch watch includes dozens of health features, powered by the Samsung BioActive Sensor. See price at Amazon Save $73.28

Only the black colorway of the Bluetooth Watch FE is subject to this huge markdown, which suggests that the deal is unlikely to last long. The other hues are still good offers at 24% off, or you can save $40 on the LTE variants.

