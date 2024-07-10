Older Samsung Galaxy Watches are heavily discounted right now

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra smartwatches are awesome, but not everyone needs the latest and greatest. I often prefer saving money on previous-generation tech, and right now, we’re seeing some very enticing deals on older versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

All these deals are available from Best Buy, but we don’t know how long they will last. The reason for the price drops is likely a mixture between the new announcements and the Amazon Prime Day hype.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bigger and better. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 brings the best of Wear OS 4 and Samsung's smartwatch features to the table. A large display and full Samsung Wallet app make the Watch 6 a powerful standalone device, while integration with Samsung phones makes the Watch 6 a valuable part of your Galaxy ecosystem. See price at Best Buy Save $90.00

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is still a fantastic smartwatch. In fact, we think it might be a better offer than the higher-end Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 classic. The difference between them isn’t much. By the way, this is a Super AMOLED panel with a 432 x 432 resolution, which looks gorgeous. Not to mention, you will still enjoy almost all modern features, including the Samsung BioActive sensor, temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and light sensor. It also supports mobile payments.

We have a full comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs Galaxy Watch 6, if you want the full rundown. To summarize, while the newer model is great, many of you likely won’t notice the difference. Especially if you can catch a deal like this one!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic The rotating crown is back The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic rocks a rotating bezel! Better equipped than the base Galaxy Watch 6, the Classic model is a powerful watch with updated activity tracking, improved health features, and the full Samsung Wallet app for your mobile payments. See price at Best Buy Save $70.00

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is for those who want a bit of a classier look. It also helps that it comes with a rotating crown, which makes navigating easier and gives it more of a “wow” factor. Looks aside, it is very similar to the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6, though. The bezels are a bit bigger, but it looks much better.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Now, if you really want to save, Best Buy has a really nice deal on the older Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which you can pick up for just $110! The only thing to keep in mind is that this item is refurbished, or “Geek Squad Certified Refurbished,” as the retailer calls it. This means you get a 90-day warranty, giving you peace of mind.

Despite this being a 2020 model, it is still pretty outstanding at this price range. Battery life is estimated to be over an entire day. It still has health monitoring, workout tracking, contactless payments, voice command support, and even that rotating crown everyone continues raving about. Are you not satisfied with any of these options? You should consider taking a look at our list of the best smartwatches. Also, keep an eye on our Android Authority deals hub, where we constantly publish all the hottest offers.

