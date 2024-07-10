Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Older Samsung Galaxy Watches are heavily discounted right now
The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra smartwatches are awesome, but not everyone needs the latest and greatest. I often prefer saving money on previous-generation tech, and right now, we’re seeing some very enticing deals on older versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch.
You can grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $210, which is $90 less than the original price. If you want something nicer, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is $70 off at just $330. But if you want to save a bunch of cash, you can also pick up a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for just $110. That’s a $320 discount!
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $210
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for $330
All these deals are available from Best Buy, but we don’t know how long they will last. The reason for the price drops is likely a mixture between the new announcements and the Amazon Prime Day hype.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is still a fantastic smartwatch. In fact, we think it might be a better offer than the higher-end Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 classic. The difference between them isn’t much. By the way, this is a Super AMOLED panel with a 432 x 432 resolution, which looks gorgeous. Not to mention, you will still enjoy almost all modern features, including the Samsung BioActive sensor, temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and light sensor. It also supports mobile payments.
We have a full comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs Galaxy Watch 6, if you want the full rundown. To summarize, while the newer model is great, many of you likely won’t notice the difference. Especially if you can catch a deal like this one!
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is for those who want a bit of a classier look. It also helps that it comes with a rotating crown, which makes navigating easier and gives it more of a “wow” factor. Looks aside, it is very similar to the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6, though. The bezels are a bit bigger, but it looks much better.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Now, if you really want to save, Best Buy has a really nice deal on the older Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which you can pick up for just $110! The only thing to keep in mind is that this item is refurbished, or “Geek Squad Certified Refurbished,” as the retailer calls it. This means you get a 90-day warranty, giving you peace of mind.
Despite this being a 2020 model, it is still pretty outstanding at this price range. Battery life is estimated to be over an entire day. It still has health monitoring, workout tracking, contactless payments, voice command support, and even that rotating crown everyone continues raving about.
