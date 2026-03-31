This long-missing Galaxy Watch feature is finally arriving in the US

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is bringing blood pressure monitoring to Galaxy Watches in the US for the first time.

The feature will be available on Galaxy Watch 4 and newer models running Wear OS 4 or later.

It relies on calibration with a traditional cuff-based monitor for accuracy.

Samsung is finally introducing blood pressure monitoring on Galaxy Watches in the US. The feature will be available on Galaxy Watch 4 and later models running Watch OS 4.0 or later.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

On supported devices, the feature measures systolic and diastolic blood pressure, along with heart rate, using the watch’s built-in optical sensors.

Before you get too excited and ditch your medical-grade BP monitor, there’s an important caveat. Samsung’s system estimates blood pressure indirectly using pulse wave analysis, whereas traditional cuff-based monitors measure it directly by detecting pressure in your arteries.

Samsung

Because of this, Samsung requires you to calibrate the feature using a standard blood pressure cuff every 28 days to maintain accuracy.

You’ll also need the Samsung Health Monitor app to measure and monitor your blood pressure readings.

Blood pressure tracking isn’t new to Samsung’s wearables. The company has offered the feature in select markets for years, dating back to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which introduced it in 2020.

The US rollout likely comes down to regulatory hurdles. While Samsung has secured FDA clearance for features like Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications and Sleep Apnea detection, it hasn’t confirmed whether its blood pressure monitoring has received similar approval.

Samsung says the feature will begin rolling out in phases to US users starting today.

Follow