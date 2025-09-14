Can Wear OS watches please adopt blood pressure monitoring now?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

When Apple drops a new health feature, the ripple effect is rarely subtle. The company’s latest announcement that hypertension notifications are coming to the Apple Watch lineup is one of those moments. For years, smartwatches have toyed with the promise of more medical-grade metrics. My hope is that now, thanks to Apple, blood pressure monitoring is about to become mainstream.

Why it matters

Blood pressure is one of the most telling vital signs, a direct read on how much strain your cardiovascular system is under. The problem is that high blood pressure (hypertension), often dubbed the “silent killer,” rarely shows symptoms before serious damage is already done. It’s a leading risk factor for heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, and even cognitive decline, and millions live with it undiagnosed.

Catching it early can mean the difference between a few lifestyle tweaks and irreversible consequences. However, traditional cuffs aren’t practical; hardly anyone straps one on every day. By shifting blood pressure tracking to a device you’re already wearing, smartwatches can surface trends that matter and push users to follow up with a doctor when needed. It’s not a replacement for medical equipment, but it bridges the gap between yearly checkups and everyday life.

What Apple actually announced

To be clear, Apple’s solution doesn’t provide instant, clinical-level readings. Instead, it uses optical sensors and algorithms to track vascular changes over time, surfacing long-term changes and patterns that may suggest hypertension. If it finds any concerns, it alerts users to potential risks. Unlike an official cuff, it runs in the background, no calibration or active measurements needed.

The best part of this process is that it’s compatible with more than just the latest hardware. Via watchOS 26, hypertension notifications will launch on the new Series 11 and Ultra 3, but also roll back to the Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2. That’s a promising signal that Apple believes its tech is ready for regulatory approval.

So what about Wear OS watches?

To be fair, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 introduced blood pressure tracking back in 2021. But you still need a cuff for calibration, and recalibrations are required regularly. The feature is also locked to Samsung phones and specific regions. So yes, Samsung got there first, but Apple is the one making it seamless and accessible.

And here’s where my optimism kicks in. Wear OS watches have come a long way in recent years. The Pixel Watch 4 is easily Google’s best smartwatch yet, marrying Fitbit’s strengths with polished hardware, better battery life, and reliable sensors. Hypertension alerts would be a natural next step, one that could cement Wear OS as a true health companion.

Apple has proven this can be done across existing devices, with no hardware hoops to jump through. The Pixel Watch 3 already packs one of the most accurate optical heart rate sensors I’ve tested, so the groundwork has been laid. That makes me very hopeful.

Apple’s announcement is a win for consumers, as millions of users will soon have access to a valuable health metric right on their wrists. But it’s also a gauntlet thrown at Google’s feet. Wear OS could rally quickly, and I really hope it does. Hypertension alerts aren’t just another spec sheet bullet. They’re a potentially life-saving feature.

