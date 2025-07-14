Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and get a free $50 gift card!

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority Galaxy Watch 8

The new Samsung foldables are all the hype right now, but not everyone is looking to get a new phone. If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, we already love the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8. It’s not even out yet, so there are no discounts on it, but Samsung is offering some nice incentives if you decide to pre-order one. You can get a free $50 gift card! Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and get a free $50 gift card ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The free $50 gift card can be used exclusively with Amazon. We’re specifically referring to the 40mm version, but the 44mm model gets the same freebie. It just costs a bit more. Also, the offer applies to all available color versions.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm + $50 gift card Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm + $50 gift card Brighter display, better battery life The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 offers a new 'squircle' look, with new band attachments, backed by new software, a 50% brighter display over last year's model, and a slightly larger battery. The watch is available in four configurations: a 40mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE and a 44mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE. See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch has never looked nicer. The square bezel and circular screen (also known as” squircle”) look much more like the Ultra series. Love it or hate it, it certainly looks unique, and you can tell Samsung has really polished the design here.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is 11% thinner than its predecessor. It’s also built to withstand most of the dangers of life. It is IP68-rated, so water and dust have nothing on it. Additionally, it has a 50 ATM rating, so you can submerge it to 50 meters. On top of that, it gets a MIL-STD-810H certification.

The 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display is also very bright, at 3,000 nits, which is comparable to the brightness of the highest-end smartwatches. It has a 480 x 480 resolution. This may not sound like much, but it is a small screen, so this makes for a 327 ppi pixel density, which isn’t bad at all.

The battery life is also pretty nice. It should last 30 hours with the always-on display enabled or about 40 hours with the feature turned off.

We don’t expect any actual discounts for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 to show up soon, so this is the best deal you can get right now. Go sign up for it and secure your watch!

Extra deal: You get a $100 gift card with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic + $100 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic + $100 Amazon Gift Card Going squircle, still Classic The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic continues the Classic lineage but with a squircle redesign. Available in Wi-Fi and LTE, with a 3,000 nit display and big 445mAh battery, enjoy all of the best Samsung smartwatch software experiences in style. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

If you want the nicer Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, this one comes with a $100 gift card. Of course, it is also pricier, starting at $499.99.

What are the benefits of going with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic iteration? Well, the looks are certainly much nicer. It features a more traditional aesthetic that more closely resembles traditional watches. Additionally, the frame is made of stainless steel, instead of aluminum. It also gets twice the storage at 64GB.

If you care for fancy features, what I like most about the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is the rotating bezel, which lets you interact with One UI 8 more intuitively.

It’s a nice upgrade, if you don’t mind the $150 price bump. The $100 Amazon gift card reduces the difference, too.